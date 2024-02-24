RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Handover injured farmer to us: Punjab chief secretary to Haryana counterpart
February 24, 2024  16:11
Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Saturday wrote to his Haryana counterpart demanding that a farmer who was injured in clashes during the 'Delhi Chalo' march and is undergoing treatment at PGI Rohtak be handed over to the Punjab authorities.
 
Verma said that any other farmer from Punjab undergoing treatment in Haryana should also be handed over to the state authorities.

Farmer leaders, who are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march, had alleged that a few farmers were beaten up and taken away by Haryana security personnel on February 21.

A protester was killed and about 12 police personnel were injured in the clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

In his communication to Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Verma said Pritpal Singh, hailing from Punjab, should be handed over to the state authorities.

"It has come to our notice that Pritpal Singh from Punjab, who got hurt during the farmers' agitation, is undergoing treatment at PGI (Post Graduate Institute) Rohtak," wrote Verma.

"You are requested to handover Pritpal Singh to Punjab authorities so that his treatment may be... done in Punjab free of cost by the Punjab government," he said.

Further, if any other agitating farmer from Punjab is undergoing treatment in Haryana, he should also be handed over to us, Verma further said.

On Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia had alleged that Singh was "kidnapped" and injured by Haryana Police. -- PTI
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

