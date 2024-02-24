RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt using tricks to undermine Maratha stir: Jarange
February 24, 2024  14:58
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday accused the Maharashtra government of using "tricks and conspiracies" to undermine their ongoing agitation for reservation for the community in government jobs and education.  

Addressing the media at his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said he would disclose his next course of action on Sunday and asked people from the community to gather there.

He alleged that the government was deploying "tricks and conspiracies" the scuttle their efforts for quota and questioned the delay in converting the notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

Jaranage also accused the police of registering cases against Maratha protesters at the behest of the state home minister (Devendra Fadnavis). 

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head. -- PTI
