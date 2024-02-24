Govt gets over 1,250 complaints in Sandeshkhali

Over 1,250 complaints, including 400 related to land disputes, have been received at government camps in the restive Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, where the administration is conducting a mass outreach programme to address grievances of locals, officials said.





Sandeshkhali Block 2, the epicentre of the violent protests triggered by allegations of land encroachment and sexual misconduct involving local TMC leaders, has contributed the largest share of close to 1,000 complaints.





"Since February 18, when government assistance camps commenced operations, the collective tally of applications from Sandeshkhali and adjacent areas has surpassed 1,250, with the majority stemming from Sandeshkhali Block 2," a senior official of the Basirhat sub-division, which oversees Sandeshkhali, told PTI.





According to Arun Kumar Samanta, the BDO of Sandeshkhali Block 2, his office has received over 1,000 complaints.





"Of the total complaints, around 400 pertain to land matters, encompassing various issues such as unauthorised occupation and alterations in land titles. Additionally, we have received applications highlighting difficulties in accessing the state's welfare schemes," Samanta told PTI.





Meanwhile, officials from Sandeshkhali Block 1 have registered 250 complaints, with 14 relating to land disputes.





"So far, we have received 250 applications from locals about their grievances," Sandeshkhali BDO (Block 1), Sayantan Sen, said.





Detailing the nature of land-related grievances, the district official of Basirhat sub-division said, "Complaints range from forcible seizures to non-payment of leased land. We are meticulously scrutinising documents and collaborating with block-level authorities to address these concerns."