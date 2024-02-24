RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong won't open its account in UP: Anurag Thakur
February 24, 2024  19:58
image
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the Congress will not be able to open its account in Uttar Pradesh this time as party leader leader Rahul Gandhi has raised a question mark on the intelligence of the people of the state. 
   
Thakur said the people of Uttar Pradesh have elected four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family and sent them to the Lok Sabha. 
 
Referring to Gandhi's recent drunk and addict comment on the youth of Uttar Pradesh at a rally in Varanasi, Thakur said the Congress leader has lost his senses and is not aware of what he is saying.
 
Thakur, while talking to the media persons here, said Gandhi has hurt the honour and respect of the people of Uttar Pradesh.
 
The minister said the Congress has cheated the public by making false promises.
 
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's videos are going viral among the public in which she had said that five lakh government jobs would be given to the youth in Himachal Pradesh and now Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has retracted from the statement, he added.
 
Addressing the Tridev conference of Hamirpur BJP Mandal here earlier, the minister said the people will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as they are fed up with the Congress' false promises.
 
Thakur gave a clarion call to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists to remain united and go in the field to expose the misdeeds of the Congress party and tell the people what the BJP led NDA had done for them during the last ten years. 
 
The BJP is a political party of workers and we will get record votes at every polling booth enabling the BJP to win 370 seats, he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant
Cong set to make a deal with AAP; Trinamool still adamant

The Congress is hopeful of soon finalising the Lok Sabha poll seat-sharing arrangements with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) allies Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sources said on Friday, days after...

WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six
WPL PIX: Sajana seals MI victory with last-ball six

IMAGES from the WPL opener between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians played in Bengaluru on Friday

Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29
Farmers not to embark on march to Delhi till Feb 29

Farmers protesting to press the Centre for their various demands will stay put at the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided, their leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said...

NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests
NHRC team visits Sandeshkhali amid fresh protests

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday held on-spot inquiries in Sandeshkhali to ascertain facts about alleged sexual abuse by some Trinamool Congress leaders even as fresh agitation rocked the trouble-torn village,...

Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops
Haryana farmers heading towards Punjab tear-gassed, clash with cops

Police on Friday used tear gas to disperse Haryana farmers heading towards Khanauri on Punjab's border with the state where farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been camping since last week after their 'Delhi Chalo' march was halted by...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances