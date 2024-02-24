Cong won't open its account in UP: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the Congress will not be able to open its account in Uttar Pradesh this time as party leader leader Rahul Gandhi has raised a question mark on the intelligence of the people of the state.

Thakur said the people of Uttar Pradesh have elected four generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family and sent them to the Lok Sabha.

Referring to Gandhi's recent drunk and addict comment on the youth of Uttar Pradesh at a rally in Varanasi, Thakur said the Congress leader has lost his senses and is not aware of what he is saying.

Thakur, while talking to the media persons here, said Gandhi has hurt the honour and respect of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said the Congress has cheated the public by making false promises.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's videos are going viral among the public in which she had said that five lakh government jobs would be given to the youth in Himachal Pradesh and now Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has retracted from the statement, he added.

Addressing the Tridev conference of Hamirpur BJP Mandal here earlier, the minister said the people will vote for the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as they are fed up with the Congress' false promises.

Thakur gave a clarion call to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists to remain united and go in the field to expose the misdeeds of the Congress party and tell the people what the BJP led NDA had done for them during the last ten years.

The BJP is a political party of workers and we will get record votes at every polling booth enabling the BJP to win 370 seats, he said. -- PTI