Cong, AAP finalise seat-sharing for Delhi, Guj

An alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in Delhi and in different states, including Gujarat and Haryana, for the Lok Sabha polls announced today.





In Delhi, the Congress will contest on three seats -- Chandni Chowk, North East and North West --, while the AAP will contest on four seats -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi.





In Gujarat the Congress will contest on 24 Lok Sabha seats out of 26 while the AAP will have its candidates on two seats in Bharuch and Bhavnagar.





The Congress will contest on nine Lok Sabha seats in Haryana while the AAP will have its candidates on one seat in Kurukshetra.





In Goa and Chandigarh, the Congress will contest on two and one Lok Sabha seats respectively.