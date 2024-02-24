15 die as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's Kasganj

15 die as tractor-trolley falls into pond in UP's KasganjFebruary 24, 2024 13:59
Fifteen people, including seven children, died when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Saturday morning, police said.
They said 15-20 people were injured in the accident that took place on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road under the Patiyali police station area when the occupants of the tractor-trolley were going to take a bath in the Ganga river.
Inspector General, Aligarh Range, Shalabh Mathur, told PTI, "The tractor-trolley overturned and fell into the 7-8-foot-deep pond while the tractor driver was trying to overtake another vehicle. Fifteen people -- seven children and eight women -- died in the accident. Around 15-20 people were injured and have been hospitalised."
"The tractor-trolley was coming from Jaithara in Etah district. I am going to the spot with the divisional commissioner (of Aligarh)," he said.
Mathur said the bodies will be handed over to the families of the deceased after conducting post-mortem examination.
He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
