'Was told to lose 10 kg in order to meet Rahul'
February 23, 2024  09:50
A day after he was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress president, Zeeshan Siddiqui, lashed out at the grand old party over its treatment of minorities while accusing it of being 'communal'. 

 "It is very unfortunate," he said on being removed from the post. Zeeshan, the son of Baba Siddiqui who severed ties with the Congress earlier this month, alleged that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge "can't even discharge his responsibilities with full freedom" in the party. 

 "Malliakrjun Kharge is such a senior leader but even his hands are tied. Rahul Gandhi is doing his job but it looks as if people around him have taken a 'supari' (contract) from other parties to finish off the Congress," he alleged. 

 Recalling a conversation in Nanded, Maharashtra on the sidelines of Rahul's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', he said, "During the previous 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Nanded, I was told by one of the persons close to Rahul Gandhi that I should lose 10kgs before they could let me meet him."

 Calling the Congress 'communal', Zeeshan said, "The treatment being meted out to minority leaders and workers in the Congress is unfortunate. The extent of communalism in the Congress and Mumbai Youth Congress is unlike anywhere else. Is it a sin to be a Muslim in the Congress? The party has to answer why am I being targeted? Is it only because I am a Muslim?" Zeeshan was removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress President on Wednesday. -- ANI
