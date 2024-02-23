'Vikas ka damru' played in Kashi for 10 yrs: PM





"Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India. We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at BHU in Varanasi.





"Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions," he added.





"People from all over the country and even from every corner of the world come to Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace. People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi," he said.





The Prime Minister asserted that the country will give a new pace to development in the next five years.





"In the next five years, the country will give a new pace to development with this confidence, the country will create new patterns of success and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said.





"Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion," he added.





He said that when India has been hailed for its prosperity, it is not only the economy but also cultural, spiritual and social prosperity that's been lauded.





"There was a time when India's prosperity story was told all over the world. It was not only India's economic strength that was behind this. Behind this was our cultural prosperity, social and spiritual prosperity as well," the Prime Minister said.





"Our pilgrimage places like Kashi and our temples like Vishwanath Dham used to be the sacrificial places for the progress of the nation," he added.





He said that the temples not only hosted a spiritual atmosphere but also were 'streams of literature and music'.





"Here meditation was also done and debates were also held. Dialogues and research also took place here. There were sources of culture here as well as streams of literature and music," the Prime Minister said.





"Kashi is also the city of Shiva, it is also the land of Buddha's teachings. Kashi is also the birthplace of Jain Tirthankaras and Adi Shankaracharya also attained enlightenment from here," he said.





"New Kashi has emerged as the inspiration for new India," he further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Mahadev's blessings in Kashi while affirming that his constituency had witnessed the 'damru' of development playing in the last 10 years.