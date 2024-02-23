RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
TMC strongman's yard torched in Sandeshkhali
February 23, 2024  11:29
Sandeshkhali women meet BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Sandeshkhali women meet BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
Fresh protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Friday morning as enraged locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of women and forcible land grabbing in the area. 

 Armed with sticks, they set ablaze thatched structures near a fishing yard in Belmajur area of Sandeshkhali, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj. 

 "The police for years did nothing. That is why we are doing everything to get back our land and honour," a protester said. 

 The police later entered the area and tried to pacify the protesters. The fresh protests came a day after the area witnessed protests and arson in parts of Sandeshkhali, fueled by allegations against local TMC leaders for sexual abuse and forcible land grabbing. 

 These demonstrations followed DGP Rajeev Kumar's assurance that the guilty would not be spared.

 The unrest in Sandeshkhali stems from accusations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault, with Shahjahan evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Was told to lose 10kgs to meet Rahul: Cong leader
Was told to lose 10kgs to meet Rahul: Cong leader

Zeeshan Siddiqui lashed out at the Congress over its treatment of minorities and accused it of being 'communal'.

'They want to suffocate our voices'
'They want to suffocate our voices'

'Farmers have been sent notices in which the government is threatening that if you will join the movement, then we will impound your ancestral properties.' 'We will seal your bank accounts.' 'We will revoke the passports of your kids.'

In Pictures - Debutant Akash Deep rocks England
In Pictures - Debutant Akash Deep rocks England

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 4th Test played between India and England in Ranchi on Friday.

Crakk Review: AVOID!!!
Crakk Review: AVOID!!!

Crakk is absolute crap, declares Mayur Sanap.

Fun, Flirty Kanchi
Fun, Flirty Kanchi

Style lessons from the television actor on how to stay hot this summer.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances