TMC insists on no alliance in Bengal
February 23, 2024  23:06
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Friday said there has been 'no change' in the party's stand of contesting all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, a few in Assam and one seat in Meghalaya, amid reports about the Congress soon finalising its seat-sharing arrangements with the party.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, which are part of the opposition bloc INDIA, are said to have revived their talks to unitedly take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

However, O'Brien, the TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha, said, "A few weeks ago...West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that TMC is fighting all the 42 seats in Bengal. We are also in the fray in a few seats in Assam and the Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya. There is no change in this position."

Earlier in the day, sources said discussions were underway between the Congress and the TMC for seat sharing and that it would be finalised soon. 

The TMC, which is the ruling party in West Bengal, has sought two seats in Assam and one in Meghalaya, which are being discussed, they said.  -- PTI
