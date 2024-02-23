RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sandeshkhali villagers beat TMC MLA Ajit Maity
February 23, 2024  19:28
image
As Sandeshkhali continued to be on the boil, protesters broke through fences and physically assaulted Trinamool Congress leader Ajit Maity on Friday in the presence of media crew. 

Maity is an MLA from Paschim Medinipur's Pingla assembly constituency. 

Visuals from the site showed villagers ransacking Maity's house and beating him with slippers as protests continued in the Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali where angry villagers clashed with the police on Friday. 

Villagers in Bermajur also tried to prevent police vehicles from passing through the area. 

"We did not stop them initially. We just wanted to talk to them about why they were detaining our boys without any charge. They did not listen. The police vehicle ran over a woman's feet. We want to talk to them," a woman protester told ANI. 

"Is there any law and order in this country? The police tried to run over a girl. If the public had not known the girl would have died," another protester said, speaking to ANI. 

"Sheikh Shahjahan, Sirajuddin have confiscated all our plots of land. We were protesting. The police forcefully drove through protesters. One of the protesters broke their leg in the process," another protester said. 

"The police is protecting those who are the oppressors. And, the people who are being looted, police are committing atrocities against them. This is the state of West Bengal. No woman, student, nobody is safe here. Everyone is being looted of their land and self-respect," West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha president Falguni Patra said.

-- ANI
