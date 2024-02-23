RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Naresh Goyal's reports suggest malignancy: Medical Board
February 23, 2024  22:12
image
A medical board of the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai on Friday informed a special court that private medical reports of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal suggest that he is suffering from 'malignancy', but it needs to carry out further tests.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has arrested the businessman in a money laundering case, opposed his interim bail application on health grounds and suggested he could be treated at the city-based Tata Memorial Hospital.

Goyal, 74, moved the court on February 15, saying he required special treatment as tests conducted by private doctors showed that he had small tumors in his intestine.

M G Deshpande, judge for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, then ordered setting up of a medical board by the J J Hospital to examine the reports.

During the hearing on Friday, the ED submitted that the board did not give any independent opinion, but categorically stated that it needed to carry out some tests which were not available at J J Hospital. Goyal should not be granted bail but he could be treated at the Tata Memorial Hospital while remaining under police escort, the prosecuting agency said.

The businessman's lawyer Abad Ponda argued that the J J hospital's board had confirmed that the private medical reports were genuine, and his client has a right to be treated in a private hospital.

Goyal is in the 'twilight of his life' and deserves to get a treatment of his choice, the lawyer said, seeking medical bail for six months.

The matter will be further heard on February 27.

The businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the ED for allegedly laundering the money diverted from the loans given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore.

The case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the diversion or misuse of the bank's funds.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family; company calls vote invalid
Byju's shareholders vote to remove CEO, family; company calls vote invalid

More than 60 per cent of shareholders of edutech Byju's on Friday voted for removal of founder CEO Byju Raveendran and his family over alleged "mismanagement and failures" at what was once India's hottest tech startup, but the company...

Ashwin's milestone day makes him undisputed spin King
Ashwin's milestone day makes him undisputed spin King

Ashwin bagged the wicket of Jonny Bairstow to become the first Indian player to reach the landmark milestone.

Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter
Joe Root becomes England's first 19,000-run batter

Joe Root became England's most successful batter after he became the first batter from his nation to go past the 19,000-run mark

Dream debut: Akash's nerves of steel, Bumrah's advice
Dream debut: Akash's nerves of steel, Bumrah's advice

Akash ran riot in the opening session of Day 1 by removing England's top order to put India in a strong position early in the game.

Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed
Liverpool's Europa challenge revealed

Liverpool draw Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances