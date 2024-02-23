RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi to launch multiple development projects in Varanasi today
February 23, 2024  08:21
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday and will launch a number of development projects on Friday and address public meetings, officials here said.

He will participate in a prize distribution programme Friday for the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University, they said.

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function at 11.30 am to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.
 
"Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city," the prime minister said in a post on X late on Thursday night. 

An official statement said that in the afternoon, the PM will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. 

To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

King Khan Catches Up With WPL Stars
King Khan Catches Up With WPL Stars

On the eve of the opener of the second Women's Premier League season, the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals squads were in for a treat!

Sharad Pawar faction gets 'man blowing trumpet' as party symbol
Sharad Pawar faction gets 'man blowing trumpet' as party symbol

The Sharad Pawar faction quoted lines from a popular poem 'Tutari' written by Jnanpith awardee Kusumagraj.

Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik raided by CBI
Former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik raided by CBI

The federal agency started its operation in the morning, with around 100 officers mobilised to swoop down at the 30 locations in multiple cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, besides Delhi and...

Ensuring free, fair election imperative for representative democracy: SC
Ensuring free, fair election imperative for representative democracy: SC

Ensuring a free and fair electoral process is imperative for maintaining people's trust in representative democracy, the Supreme Court has said.

RBI's job to bring down inflation is not over: Das
RBI's job to bring down inflation is not over: Das

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) job to bring down inflation is not over, and any premature move on the policy front could undermine the success achieved so far on the price situation, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. RBI's...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances