RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi in Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6
February 23, 2024  14:51
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of his official programme and is expected to address a women's rally on March 6 in the North 24 Parganas district, where restive Sandeshkhali is located. BJP sources said Modi will be in Arambag and Krishnanagar on March 1 and 2 respectively on an official tour. 

The prime minister will also address public meetings, they said. Modi's visits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls come amid an intense political row involving the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress after several women in Sandeshkhali accused the regional party's strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".

 There has been speculation that Modi may meet some of the complainants during his visit to Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district. Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gang rape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Maan Gaye Akash Deep'
'Maan Gaye Akash Deep'

Akash Deep, India's latest debutant, put on an exhibition of clever bowling in his opening spell on Day 1 of the fourth Test in Ranchi to rock the England batting.

In Pictures - India pull things back post tea
In Pictures - India pull things back post tea

IMAGES from Day 1 of the 4th Test played between India and England in Ranchi on Friday.

How To Lose Belly Fat
How To Lose Belly Fat

A fibre-rich food will help you lose weight and control blood sugar spikes, advises rediffGURU Rebecca Pinto.

'Was waiting to explore horror again'
'Was waiting to explore horror again'

'When I did Bhoot we got a lot of appreciation. After that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre.'

Amid Sandeshkhali protests, Modi to visit Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6
Amid Sandeshkhali protests, Modi to visit Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6

Modi's visits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls come amid an intense political row involving the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress after several women in Sandeshkhali accused the regional party's strongman Shajahan Sheikh...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances