Modi in Bengal on March 1, 2 and 6





The prime minister will also address public meetings, they said. Modi's visits in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls come amid an intense political row involving the BJP and the state's ruling Trinamool Congress after several women in Sandeshkhali accused the regional party's strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault".





There has been speculation that Modi may meet some of the complainants during his visit to Barasat, the headquarters of North 24 Parganas district. Two of Sheikh's aides, who along with others were booked under charges of gang rape and attempt to murder, have been arrested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on March 1 and 2 as part of his official programme and is expected to address a women's rally on March 6 in the North 24 Parganas district, where restive Sandeshkhali is located. BJP sources said Modi will be in Arambag and Krishnanagar on March 1 and 2 respectively on an official tour.