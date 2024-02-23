INDIA bloc works for their family not yours: PM





"Today every Dalit and every backward person of the country has to keep one more thing in mind. In our country, the people of the INDI alliance, who believe in instigating and fighting in the name of caste, oppose the schemes for the benefit of Dalits and the deprived. In the name of the welfare of the poor, these people do politics for their family," the prime minister said.





While addressing the 647th birth anniversary event of Sant Ravidas, PM Modi said, "Today our government is taking forward the ideas of Sant Ravidas ji. BJP government is for everyone, BJP government's schemes are for everyone."





"Today, this mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Effort' has also become the mantra to connect with 140 crore countrymen," he said.





The PM state that equality comes only by giving priority to the deprived society and that his government has been committed to serving every section of society and their development.





"In the last 10 years, work has been done keeping in mind those people who remained away from the stream of class development. Earlier, the poor were considered last, today the biggest schemes have been made for them," he said.





"Being the MP here and being the public representative of Kashi, it is my special responsibility to take special care of your facilities. I am happy that I have got the opportunity to fulfil these responsibilities on the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas Ji," the Prime Minister added.

