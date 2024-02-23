RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Historic! A pvt company just made a moon landing
February 23, 2024  09:08
The IM lander
The Odysseus spacecraft from the United States successfully landed on the moon on Thursday (local time), becoming the first American spacecraft to achieve the feat in more than 50 years.

With this, Intuitive Machines (IM) -- the commercial venture behind the Nova-C lander -- has become the first private venture to carry out a successful landing on the lunar surface.

This marks the first American soft landing on the lunar surface since the Apollo era in 1972.Notably, this landing comes months after India's Chandrayaan-3 lander, which became the first spacecraft from the country to safely reach the lunar surface in August 2023.

India made a soft landing on the lunar South Pole with a robotic vehicle for the first time in the 21st century.

"I know this was a nail-biter, but we are on the surface, and we are transmitting," Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus just announced on the webcast, "Welcome to the moon."

Although, the exact state of the lander is not yet clear, but the company has confirmed it has made contact with the moon.

The landing site of Odysseus is near Malapert A, an impact crater near the moon's south pole.
