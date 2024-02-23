RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Google's AI made uncharitable comments about PM'
February 23, 2024  13:52
image
Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday. 

 The minister took cognizance of the issue raised by verified accounts of a journalist alleging bias in Google Gemini in response to a question on Modi while it gave no clear answer when a similar question was tossed for Trump and Zelenskyy. 

 "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X.

 The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter. 

 The journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about Modi. In response, Gemini made uncharitable comments about Prime Minister Modi but was circumspect when the same query was posed about Trump and Zelenskyy. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Classy, Fabulous Chandni
Classy, Fabulous Chandni

The fashion model is the picture of casual elegance.

Govt warns Google AI tool over response on Modi
Govt warns Google AI tool over response on Modi

A journalist has shared a screenshot in which a question was asked to Google Gemini about Modi.

Recipe: P Chidambaran's Crab Masala
Recipe: P Chidambaran's Crab Masala

A finger-licking dish of crabs and moringa leaves.

'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'
'Article 370 wasn't just a sentiment'

'Article 370 offered very important protections that were related to people's day to day lives.'

'I want to play the villain'
'I want to play the villain'

'I am a very greedy actor. I want to explore everything.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances