ED raids aides of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at residences of businessmen allegedly associated with absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with an old case of fraudulent land grab, a senior officer said.





Raids and search operations were started by the ED early Friday morning at five different places in and around the city, including Howrah, Bijoygarh and Birati, he said.





Sleuths of the probe agency seized several documents related to the bank accounts of the businessmen and their family members, he said.





"These people were involved in fish trade with Sheikh," the officer said.





The ED might issue summons to these businessmen in case it requires to question them further, he said.





Meanwhile, the central probe agency on Friday issued fresh summons to Sheikh in connection with his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam, asking him to appear before its officers on February 29.





This is the fourth summon issued by the ED to Sheikh, who has skipped all the previous appearances.





The TMC leader has been absconding since January 5, when a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. -- PTI

