Delhi Police books army school for student's suicide
February 23, 2024  16:57
Three days after a class 10 student hanged himself at his home, the Delhi police booked the school administration for abetment of suicide, an officer said on Friday. 

The student had hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a 'chunni' at his residence in the Shankar Vihar area of southwest Delhi. 

The police filed an FIR against Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, at the complaint of the student's father, who alleged that his son was refused the admit card for an exam by the school administration. 

In the complaint he gave to Vasant Vihar Police Station on Thursday, the boy's father alleged that his son was also asked to pay a hefty fine for a chair he broke in the school, the officer said. 

There was no immediate reaction from the school administration on the matter. 

The father also alleged that the school administration "misbehaved" with his wife and son. 

"My son was a good student and a sportsman but he was refused admit card by the school. My wife and son were called to the school on Monday, we were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for a chair, which they said my son had broken," the father of the victim alleged in the complaint. 

He alleged that the school teachers used "foul language" against his son. "The incident made us upset." 

"My son was depressed over losing one year of his academics because of the admit card refusal," the father said in his complaint and demanded strict action against the guilty.
