Cremation of farmer who died won't happen till FIR registered





The development came hours after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran's sister.





Subhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, died on Wednesday at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers.





The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which had been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, and clashed with police.





According to the medical superintendent of Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital, Subhkaran had an injury to his head. The post-mortem was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.





Speaking to reporters in Patiala, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the Punjab chief minister had asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for Shubhkaran's death. But now the officials are saying that it was possible, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader said.





"We have told the (Shubhkaran) family that it may take two days or 10 days. For us money is not important. We are demanding that an FIR be lodged and then cremation will take place," he said and accused Punjab government officials of "pressuring" Shubhkaran's family into agreeing to the cremation.





Replying to a question, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, claimed the senior superintendent of police of Bathinda has said that police could not register a case against Haryana security personnel. -- PTI

Farmer leaders participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation on Friday said the cremation of Shubhkaran Singh, who died amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers, will not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible it.