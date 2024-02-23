RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CPI (M) leader hacked to death in Kozhikode
February 23, 2024  09:12
A local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PV Sathyanathan was hacked to death during a temple festival at Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district.

The incident happened on Thursday night during a festival at the Cheriyapuram Temple.

CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan claimed that the local leader was attacked with an axe.

A bandh has been declared in Koyilandy today in protest over the leader's death, he said.
Further details are awaited.
