CPI (M) leader hacked to death in Kozhikode





The incident happened on Thursday night during a festival at the Cheriyapuram Temple.





CPI(M) district secretary P Mohanan claimed that the local leader was attacked with an axe.





A bandh has been declared in Koyilandy today in protest over the leader's death, he said.

Further details are awaited.

