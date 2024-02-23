RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident
February 23, 2024  09:36
Opposition BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident at Patancheru near Hyderabad on Friday. 

 The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road resulting in her death, police said. The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said. 

 The 36-year-old legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.
