BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident





The incident occurred at around 5.30 AM today when the car she was travelling in hit a metal crash barrier on the Outer Ring Road resulting in her death, police said. The car's driver suffered injuries in the incident, they said.





The 36-year-old legislator from Secunderabad Cantonment was shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

