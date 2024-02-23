RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Brave Bengal now echoes with tortured cries: BJP
February 23, 2024  16:00
BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali issue, saying the land of the brave, West Bengal, from where the first cries of the struggle for India's independence were heard, is now echoing with the cries of tortured, grieving and completely broken women. 

 "The land of the brave, West Bengal, from where the first cries of the struggle for India's independence were heard, where Surya Sen, Subhash Chandra Bose and others fought, and where both Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana were written, is now echoing with the cries of tortured, grieving and completely broken women," he said during a press conference in New Delihi. 

 "And the sad part is that the government there is taking an extremely insensitive and inhumane, even threatening, attitude towards this issue," he added. He also accused the West Bengal SIT of pressuring the women to not pursue the matter instead of giving them justice.

"The sad thing is that such things have come to light. Instead of giving justice to the tortured women, the West Bengal SIT is trying to somehow pressurise them so that they do not take the matter further," he said. 

 He also accused the West Bengal government of not only threatening the media but also filing an FIR against them. 

 "Today, the BJP Mahila Morcha President, our West Bengal Mahila Padadhikari, Mahila Sansad and Vidhayak were stopped from going there. Yesterday, our State BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar was forcibly prevented from going there. And now the government has imposed Section 144 there. And not only that, the media people who are reporting are not only being threatened but FIRs are also being filed against them," he said.
