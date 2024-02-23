RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP delegation, NHRC to visit Sandeshkhali today
February 23, 2024  10:31
Agnimitra Paul in Sandeshkhali last week
Agnimitra Paul in Sandeshkhali last week
A women's team of West Bengal BJP is all set to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Friday, which has been marred with protests over allegations of atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders. 

 A delegation of the National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC) is also likely to visit the area this afternoon. The BJP team will be led by Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both general secretaries of the state unit.

 "We want to meet the women of Sandeshkhali and listen to their complaints," Paul said. The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) on Wednesday had issued a notice to the state government and police chief regarding ongoing violence and human rights violations in the area. 

 Amidst fresh protests in Sandeshkhali on Thursday, where angry locals set fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers, West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar vowed decisive action against the offenders, while the visiting National Commission for Scheduled Tribes team compiled multiple complaints of forced land seizures and torture from the region. -- ANI
