AAP: Kejriwal will be arrested in 3 days unless...





"Even the BJP people are telling us that if an alliance (with Congress) is forged, Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed and that if we want to see him outside there is just one way -- that Arvind Kejriwal doesn't become a part of INDIA Alliance with Congress.





"It is clear that the BJP is very nervous. It thinks that if AAP and Congress come together, wherever an alliance is formed, in whichever state -- it will be difficult for BJP, difficult for it to form a government."





The Directorate of Enforcement has issued its seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday.

Responding to this, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that the Delhi CM would respond to the summons after legal consultations. "After having legal consultation we'll reply to the ED summon that came today," Gopal Rai said. Responding to the summons from the agency, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the summons was political in nature.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "We have information that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested in the next 2-3 days. The question is, why is the Central Government showing such haste?