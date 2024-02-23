RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 killed as container ship hits bridge in Chinese city
February 23, 2024  01:22
image
Five people were killed and as many vehicles fell off when a section of a bridge collapsed after it was hit by a container ship in China's Guangzhou city on Thursday. 

The accident took place in the early hours when a pier of the Lixinsha Bridge was hit by an empty container ship which led to the collapse of part of the beam in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, 90 km northwest of Hong Kong. 

The captain of the cargo ship has been arrested, Beijing News reported. 

Of the five vehicles, including a bus and a motorbike, that fell off the bridge, two plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found, official media here reported. 

The dead include a bus driver, a motorbike rider and three people who were in vehicles that fell into the river under the bridge, the state-run CGTN TV reported. 

Lixinsha Bridge on the Hongqili Waterway is the main transportation route for residents of Sanmin Island. 

The Guangzhou bus company said one of its drivers was alone in his vehicle when it fell off the bridge. 

Rescue teams are on the scene but details of other casualties remain uncertain. -- PTI
