Zimbabwean woman jailed for 10 years in drugs case
February 22, 2024  00:59
image
A Zimbabwean woman who was apprehended with drugs at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport two years ago was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by a special court here on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman was found guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act by Special Judge A V Kharkar. 

As per the prosecution, the Air Intelligence Unit at the Mumbai international airport intercepted Rosie Daimon upon her arrival in the city on February 13, 2022.

A search led to the recovery of 7,006 grams of heroin and 1,480 grams of white crystal granules, which is a combination of heroin and methamphetamine, the prosecution said.

The woman claimed her innocence, citing abject poverty due to her origin from a third-world nation. 

She said her cousin was a part of a Zimbabwean gang and he lured her with money. 

The cousin passed on a bag to her, saying it contained medical equipment and asked her to carry it to India, the woman told the court.

Referring to the evidence, the court said it precipitates that the woman was found in possession of commercial quantities of contraband methamphetamine and heroin. -- PTI
