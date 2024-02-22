RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Who is this?
February 22, 2024  10:13
image
This is a video grab of a very well-known politician skiing in Gulmarg. Who is he/she?

Answer in a bit.  
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch

'I don't know, I've never seen something like that before, so I have no idea.'

What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding
What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21.

You Can Reduce Tax By...
You Can Reduce Tax By...

What many don't realise is that including their spouse and children in their tax planning can enable them to reduce their tax burden legally.

When I Met India's First Miss World
When I Met India's First Miss World

Miss World 2024 will be crowned in India soon. Long before Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Yukta Mukhey and Diana Hayden, a beautiful woman from Bombay was crowned Miss World. In 1966. Reita Faria was India's first Miss World....

What Makes Sonam A Global Style Icon
What Makes Sonam A Global Style Icon

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has found a place on UK's Top 40 Best Dressed Celeb list alongside Harry Styles, Kate Middleton, Rosamund Pike, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances