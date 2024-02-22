RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
When the CJI had Covid PM called him and said...
February 22, 2024  11:35
image
CJI DY Chandrachud inaugurates the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises.

CJI Chandrachud says, "I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke. I had a really bad attack of Covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine.

"I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all.

"All judges, their families and more than 2000 staff members of the Supreme Court, I am very concerned about them as they don't get the facilities that judges have. I want them to have a holistic pattern of life... I would like to thank the minister Sarbananda Sonowal..."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes
Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes

Net inflows into two of the 'lower risk' equity funds - largecaps and flexicaps - outpaced the flows into smallcap funds during January 2024 for the first time in 17 months. This is an indication that investors may now be shifting to...

X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest
X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest

Social media platform X on Thursday expressed disagreement with the Indian government's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests and called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.

Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier
Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier

Farmers leaders on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the...

Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath
Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

The actor will woo you with her super sense of style.

'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'
'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'

'Valuations of midcaps and smallcaps have reached very high levels, and hence to that extent leave little margin of safety.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances