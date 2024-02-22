When the CJI had Covid PM called him and said...





CJI Chandrachud says, "I have been associated with AYUSH since Covid broke. I had a really bad attack of Covid and the Prime Minister called me up and said, 'I believe that you are down with Covid and I hope everything is fine. I realize that you are not in good shape but we'll do everything. There is a vaidya who is also a secretary at AYUSH and I'll arrange a call with him who'll send you medicine.





"I took medicine from AYUSH when I was down with Covid. The 2nd & 3rd times when I had Covid, I didn't take any allopathic medicine at all.





"All judges, their families and more than 2000 staff members of the Supreme Court, I am very concerned about them as they don't get the facilities that judges have. I want them to have a holistic pattern of life... I would like to thank the minister Sarbananda Sonowal..."

CJI DY Chandrachud inaugurates the AYUSH Holistic Wellness Centre at the Supreme Court premises.