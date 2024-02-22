RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Std XII student kills self soon after taking board exams
February 22, 2024  22:05
A Class 12 student died after he allegedly jumped off the 22nd floor of a building at a group housing society in Noida Extension, within hours of taking the board exam on Thursday, the police said.

While the exact reason for the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said the student, aged about 19 years, was unable to clear the exam last year also.

"Around 4.20 pm today, the local Bisrakh police station officials were alerted about the student's death at the Mahagun Mywoods society. The police team rushed to the site and forensic experts were also sent there," a police spokesperson said.

"The parents of the student were also there and they told the police that their son had returned home after taking the English Core exam for Class 12 today. After reaching home he went to sit on the terrace of the building at the 22nd floor. The family informed police that he was unable to clear the Class 12 exam last year also," the spokesperson said.

Further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out, the police added.

Mental health experts believe that suicides are preventable if first observers like parents, siblings, spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

In Uttar Pradesh, the police have often appealed to people, including school and college students, to dial emergency number 112 for help in case of suicidal thoughts.
