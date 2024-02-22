RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sharad Pawar group gets 'man blowing trumpet' symbol
February 22, 2024  23:20
NCP founder Sharad Pawar
The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, the outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto said. 

"Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol," he told PTI. 

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. 

The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. -- PTI 
