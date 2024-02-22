RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sharad Pawar group gets 'man blowing trumpet' symbol
February 22, 2024  23:20
NCP founder Sharad Pawar
NCP founder Sharad Pawar
The Election Commission of India on Thursday allotted "man blowing turha (a traditional trumpet)" as the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, the outfit's spokesperson Clyde Crasto said. 

"Our candidates will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on this symbol," he told PTI. 

The Sharad Pawar-founded NCP split in July last year after Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government. 

The ECI later gave the party name and 'clock' symbol to the faction led by deputy CM Ajit Pawar. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recruiters pack off 3 Karnataka youth to Wagner group to fight in Ukraine
Recruiters pack off 3 Karnataka youth to Wagner group to fight in Ukraine

He urged the Central government to take this matter seriously and come to their rescue immediately.

Avoid naming animals as Sita, Akbar: Calcutta HC over safari park row
Avoid naming animals as Sita, Akbar: Calcutta HC over safari park row

It then went on to ask whether a lion could be named after Swami Vivekananda or Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan
Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain, Bhutan

The government on Thursday permitted traders to export 54,760 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, Mauritius, Bahrain and Bhutan till March 31. "We have allowed export of 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh, 1,200 tonnes to Mauritius, 3,000...

Want to carry forward my finisher role: RCB 'keeper-batter Anuj Rawat
Want to carry forward my finisher role: RCB 'keeper-batter Anuj Rawat

RCB wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat said that the franchise will be starting its preparations for the IPL from March 10 onwards.

Tendulkars' Shikara Ride
Tendulkars' Shikara Ride

Glimpses of Sachin Tendulkar's shikara ride with his wife and daughter on the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances