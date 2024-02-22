RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Shahi Idgah: HC to hear again plea against maintainability of suit tomorrow
February 22, 2024  17:24
image
The Allahabad high court will hear again on Friday a plea challenging maintainability of a suit seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura which it claims has been built on 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple. 

After hearing counsels of the both sides, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 23 as the next date of hearing in the case. 

On January 30, the high court had fixed February 22 for hearing the plea challenging maintainability of the suit and said objections to the plea have to be filed before February 22. 

On January 17, the court had given time to the Hindu side to file its reply on the application of the Muslim side moved regarding maintainability of the suit. 

In May last year, the high court transferred to itself all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. 

Notably, objections in some of the cases have been filed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranchi's turning track won't hamper balanced Indian team
Ranchi's turning track won't hamper balanced Indian team

India's top-order batter KL Rahul, who is undergoing rehab after struggling with quadriceps pain, too was ruled out of the fourth Test and seems doubtful for Dharamsala.

Committed to restructuring board: Raveendran tells Byju's shareholders
Committed to restructuring board: Raveendran tells Byju's shareholders

Ahead of Friday's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), Byju Raveendran, chief executive officer (CEO) of Byju's, told shareholders that he is committed to restructuring the board of the embattled educational technology (edtech) firm. He...

Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape
Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape

Alves had maintained the sex was consensual. The prosecutor was seeking a nine-year prison term.

ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran

The Enforcement Directorate has upgraded its Look out Circular (LC) issued against Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in connection with a FEMA probe, seeking to stop him for going abroad. The earlier such alert meant that...

Injured Shami ruled out of IPL, to undergo ankle surgery
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL, to undergo ankle surgery

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances