RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
PM may meet Sandeshkhali women on March 6
February 22, 2024  14:15
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a women's rally in Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on March 6, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said on Thursday. 

 Majumdar said if the tortured women of Sandeshkhali express their willingness to meet the PM, the party will facilitate a meeting. 

 "Today, we came to know that the prime minister will be visiting the state on March 6 and will address a women's rally at Barasat," Majumdar told reporters. 

 Asked whether the PM will meet the women from Sandeshkhali, which is also located in North 24 Parganas, Majumdar said, "If the sisters and mothers of Sandeshkhali want to meet Modi, we will definitely arrange it."

 A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood

'Every actor's journey is unique.' 'It's beautiful but also terrifying because you have to carve your own path.' 'So if there's somebody to talk it through, it's nice.'

Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards
Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

In the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY24, Hindalco reported flat consolidated revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 52,800 crore. Copper revenue rose due to higher shipments and better Average Selling Price (ASP). Revenue from the...

Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...

Time to give your wardrobe a makeover by playing with colours like these Bollywood stars are doing.

'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'
'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'

'He was the best court craftsman that I have ever seen who could modulate his arguments in accordance with the judge and the mood.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances