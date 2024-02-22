Nine killed in tempo-truck collision in Bihar; PM, CM condole deaths





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths.





The accident took place at Biharaura village during the early hours, a police officer said.





"The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the PMO posted on X.





The CMO's office, in a statement, said that the CM has expressed his deep anguish at the accident in Lakhisarai district and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.





"The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured," it added. -- PTI

At least nine people returning from a wedding were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a tempo in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Wednesday, the police said.