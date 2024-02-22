RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Netflix to show Indrani Mukherjea docu to CBI
February 22, 2024  12:38
image
The Bombay High Court asks Netflix to allow the CBI to view the docuseries, "Buried Truth - the Indrani Mukerjea Story".The docuseries will not go on air tomorrow.

The release of the Netflix documentary on Indrani Mukerjea, a former media boss accused of murdering her 25-year-old daughter, has been stalled for now. 

The Bombay High Court has ruled that "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" must be screened on Netflix only after it has been shown to the CBI, which is investigating the Sheena Bora murder case. The documentary was to release tomorrow.

In its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, the CBI asked the court to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes
Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes

Net inflows into two of the 'lower risk' equity funds - largecaps and flexicaps - outpaced the flows into smallcap funds during January 2024 for the first time in 17 months. This is an indication that investors may now be shifting to...

X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest
X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest

Social media platform X on Thursday expressed disagreement with the Indian government's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests and called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.

Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier
Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier

Farmers leaders on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the...

Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath
Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

The actor will woo you with her super sense of style.

'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'
'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'

'Valuations of midcaps and smallcaps have reached very high levels, and hence to that extent leave little margin of safety.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances