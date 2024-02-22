Netflix to show Indrani Mukherjea docu to CBI





The release of the Netflix documentary on Indrani Mukerjea, a former media boss accused of murdering her 25-year-old daughter, has been stalled for now.





The Bombay High Court has ruled that "The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth" must be screened on Netflix only after it has been shown to the CBI, which is investigating the Sheena Bora murder case. The documentary was to release tomorrow.





In its application filed through public prosecutor C J Nandode, the CBI asked the court to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

