RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Murder of democracy: Congress slams govt over X's statement
February 22, 2024  14:02
image
The Congress alleged on Thursday that democracy is being "murdered" in the country, after microblogging platform X voiced disagreement with the BJP-led Centre's order to block accounts and posts related to ongoing farmers' protests. 

 X also called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has ordered social media platforms to temporarily block 177 accounts linked to the farmers' protests on the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), according to sources. 

 Tagging a statement issued by X's Global Government Affairs team, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Murder Of Democracy in India." 

 In its statement, the microblogging platform said: "The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties, including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts." 

 It said a writ appeal challenging the government's blocking orders remains pending and called for making the order public to enhance transparency.

 "Due to legal restrictions, we are unable to publish the executive orders, but we believe that making them public is essential for transparency. This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making," X said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood

'Every actor's journey is unique.' 'It's beautiful but also terrifying because you have to carve your own path.' 'So if there's somebody to talk it through, it's nice.'

Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards
Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

In the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY24, Hindalco reported flat consolidated revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 52,800 crore. Copper revenue rose due to higher shipments and better Average Selling Price (ASP). Revenue from the...

Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...

Time to give your wardrobe a makeover by playing with colours like these Bollywood stars are doing.

'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'
'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'

'He was the best court craftsman that I have ever seen who could modulate his arguments in accordance with the judge and the mood.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances