Modi tickled at Amul ads featuring him and...
February 22, 2024  15:12
image
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which operates the popular dairy brand Amul, in Ahmedabad.

Amul's entrepreneurial spirit has made it one of the strongest dairy brands in the world.

The prime minister took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion and also unveiled the Golden Jubilee Coffee Table Book.

 Among the various items that were put up in the exhibition area was a section where Amul showcased a series of its creative ads, featuring the Prime Minister, his party, the BJP, and his flagship initiatives such as Swach Bharat Abhiyan and Make in India, among others.

The Prime Minister looked through all the creative ads, with senior officials of Amul accompanying him.

Later, addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister congratulated everyone for the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and said that a sapling that was planted 50 years ago by the farmers of Gujarat has become a giant tree with branches all over the world.

The Prime Minister underlined that even though several brands emerged in India after independence, there were none like Amul.

"Amul has become the symbol of the strength of the Pashupalaks of India", the Prime Minister said, "Amul means trust, development, public participation, empowerment of farmers and the technological advancements through time."
