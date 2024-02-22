RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Minor girl pregnant after grandfather rapes her
February 22, 2024  16:23
image
A 14-year-old girl has been allegedly raped over a period of four months and impregnated by her grandfather at a village in Krishna district, police said on Thursday. 

 According to Avanigadda DSP Muralidhar, the minor girl is studying in class 9 in Zilla parishad school in Mopidevi village and her parents are working as daily wage labourers. 

 The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain on Tuesday and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors examined her and found that she was pregnant. Based on a complaint from the victim's parents, police registered a case and are on the lookout for accused, who is absconding. PTI
