Maha ex-CM Manohar Joshi suffers cardiac arrest, is severely ill: Hospital
February 22, 2024  23:09
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted in the ICU of PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, the private medical facility said on Thursday. 

In a statement, the hospital said Joshi (86), a former Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and he is severely ill. 

"Manohar Joshi, Ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was admitted at PD Hinduja Hospital on 21st February 2024. He suffered a cardiac event and is severely ill. He is currently in the ICU under close observation and receiving best of medical care," the statement said.

The 86-year-old Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same hospital in May last year after suffering a brain haemorrhage. 

Joshi served as chief minister from 1995 to 1999 and was the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to occupy the top post in the state. 

He was also elected as a Member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power. -- PTI
