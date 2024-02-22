Maha deputy CM Ajit Pawar on one-day tour of Sambhajinagar tomorrow





After landing in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, will go straight to the district collector's office, where he will preside over a review meeting, an official said on Thursday.





He will later address a press conference. Pawar will then go to Gangapur town, where he will unveil a statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, the legendary queen of the Malwa kingdom in medieval India, and address a rally there, according to his itinerary shared with the media.





The deputy CM will then attend a state-level 'Samvidhan Gaurav' rally organised by his party in the Padegaon area. Pawar will meet local NCP workers and office-bearers in the evening before leaving for Pune. -- PTI

