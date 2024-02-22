Kharge granted Z-plus security ahead of LS polls

Kharge granted Z-plus security ahead of LS pollsFebruary 22, 2024 19:39
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge/File image
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted Z-plus security across the country by the Union home ministry, official sources said Thursday.
The decision was taken by the home ministry early this month based on the threat perception of Kharge, they said. Commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force will provide the Z-plus security to Kharge on all India basis, the sources said.
As president of the principal opposition party, Kharge is expected to tour across the country extensively in the run-up to the general elections as well as during the polls and the decision to enhance his security cover was taken keeping in view this fact, the sources said.
Kharge will now be covered by a security blanket of about 30 CRPF commandoes round the clock in three shifts.
This cover also includes a bulletproof vehicle, pilot and escort.
The Z-plus is the highest category security provided to a person of high threat perception in India.
There are four categories of VIP security Z plus, Z, Y and X -- depending on the threat perception analysis by the Intelligence Bureau.
The prime minister is provided the highest security cover by the Special Protection Group. -- PTI
