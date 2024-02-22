RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


HC quashes LOCs against Rhea Chakraborty
February 22, 2024  12:12
The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father by the CBI in connection with its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

 A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande allowed the petitions filed by Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and their father Indrajit against the LOCs issued against them in 2020. 

 CBI's advocate Shreeram Shirsat requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. 

 The HC bench, however, refused to stay its order. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

 While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report and started a probe into the case, Rajput's father in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide. 

 The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has since then been carrying out a probe into it. 

 The LOCs were issued in August 2020 against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and their father. In September last year, the high court granted a temporary suspension on the LOC issued against Showik enabling him to travel abroad.
