Fresh protests in Sandeshkhali, property burnt
February 22, 2024  15:42
Fresh protests rocked parts of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali on Thursday afternoon as enraged locals took to the streets against local TMC leaders accused of sexual abuse of the women folk and forcible land grabbing in the area. 

 Armed with sticks, they set ablaze a thatched structure near a pond, venting their fury against the elusive TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother Siraj. The torched structure, it was revealed, belonged to Siraj. 

 A protester said, "Siraj and his brother Shahjahan have usurped our land. They subjected us to molestation. We demand justice and the return of our land."

 In the wake of DGP Rajeev Kumar's visit, wherein he pledged swift action against wrongdoers, a substantial police force descended on the area with officers assuring to assist the locals and urging them to submit their grievances and documentation. 

 "Please bring forth your complaints; we will take immediate action. If you possess any relevant documents, present them to us. Rest assured, your land will be restored," a police officer was heard telling the residents. DGP Rajeev Kumar affirmed the police force's commitment to addressing the concerns of every individual in Sandeshkhali. He vowed stringent measures against those implicated in the mistreatment of women. 

 Kumar, who spent Wednesday night in Sandeshkhali to gauge the situation, promised resolute action against perpetrators of gender-based violence. Amidst these developments, TMC leaders from North 24 Parganas district went to the Sandeshkhali village, offering reassurances of support. -- PTI
