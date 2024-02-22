RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-JD-U chief Lalan files defamation suit against news channel, Hindi daily
February 22, 2024  18:48
Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'/File image
Former Janata Dal-United president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday filed a defamation suit against a leading news channel and a Hindi daily for their reports regarding his relinquishment of the top party post. 

Lalan lodged the case at a court in Patna and shared the details on his social media accounts, accusing the media outlets of damaging his reputation and casting doubts on his "37-year-old relationship with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar." 

Kumar succeeded Lalan as the party president in December last. Lalan had said he wanted to step down from the post to focus more on his constituency of Munger ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

Speculations were rife that Lalan had been made to step down because of perceived closeness to Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad, with whom ties were snapped by Kumar a month ago. 

Lalan referred to reports in a section of the media alleging that he had, while heading the party, called a meeting of JD-U MLAs to plot the removal of Nitish Kumar as the chief minister, for the benefit of the RJD supremo's son Tejashwi Yadav, who was then the deputy CM. 

Lalan clarified, "Although I voluntarily relinquished the party president's post with the consent of Nitish Kumar, certain media outlets published unfounded reports. I issued legal notices in response." -- PTI
