RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED searches Hiranandani group in FEMA probe
February 22, 2024  13:16
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searches the premises of prominent real estate group Hiranandani on charges of foreign exchange violation, official sources said. About four-five premises in and around Mumbai are being covered. The probe pertains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
SEE: Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!

Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood

'Every actor's journey is unique.' 'It's beautiful but also terrifying because you have to carve your own path.' 'So if there's somebody to talk it through, it's nice.'

Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards
Analysts hopeful for Hindalco despite Novelis' capex revised upwards

In the October-December quarter (Q3) of FY24, Hindalco reported flat consolidated revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at Rs 52,800 crore. Copper revenue rose due to higher shipments and better Average Selling Price (ASP). Revenue from the...

Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...
Bold And Bright: Kiara, Esha, Alia, Bhumi...

Time to give your wardrobe a makeover by playing with colours like these Bollywood stars are doing.

'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'
'Fali Nariman was a fantastic court craftsman'

'He was the best court craftsman that I have ever seen who could modulate his arguments in accordance with the judge and the mood.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances