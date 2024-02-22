ED searches Hiranandani group in FEMA probe

ED searches Hiranandani group in FEMA probeFebruary 22, 2024 13:16
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searches the premises of prominent real estate group Hiranandani on charges of foreign exchange violation, official sources said. About four-five premises in and around Mumbai are being covered. The probe pertains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said. PTI
