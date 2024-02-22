RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ED issues 7th summons to CM Kejriwal
February 22, 2024  11:50
image
The Directorate of Enforcement on Thursday issued the seventh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the agency. Sources say the Delhi CM has been asked to appear before the ED on February 26.

On February 14, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a sixth summons to the Delhi Chief Minister in the money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on February 19.

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister were issued after he skipped the fifth summons on February 2.Arvind Kejriwal had earlier skipped five previous summons issued by the ED on February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated."

The ED wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes
Largecap heavy funds back in reckoning as smallcap fever recedes

Net inflows into two of the 'lower risk' equity funds - largecaps and flexicaps - outpaced the flows into smallcap funds during January 2024 for the first time in 17 months. This is an indication that investors may now be shifting to...

X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest
X objects to govt action on posts linked to farmers' protest

Social media platform X on Thursday expressed disagreement with the Indian government's order to block accounts and posts related to the ongoing farmers' protests and called for extending freedom of expression to the affected posts.

Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier
Mayhem And Melee At Shambhu Barrier

Farmers leaders on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the...

Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath
Alaya Will Leave You Gasping For Breath

The actor will woo you with her super sense of style.

'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'
'Next few months are likely to see increased volatility'

'Valuations of midcaps and smallcaps have reached very high levels, and hence to that extent leave little margin of safety.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances