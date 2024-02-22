Dubai introduces 5-year multiple-entry visa for Indians





In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25 percent increase from the pre-pandemic era.





This made the country the number one source market, the latest data from DET said on Thursday.





In the year-ago period, the city hosted 1.84 million tourists from India, while in 2019, it welcomed 1.97 million visitors, it added.





The data suggested that with an exceptional 34 per cent year-on-year growth, India continued to be the number one source market with the highest number of international visitors from a single country.





"Dubai introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to further bolster travel between India and Dubai, to foster sustained economic collaborations and encourage tourism and business ties," the DET said.





This step ensures that the visa, issued within 2-5 working days upon receiving and accepting the service request, allows its holder to stay in the country for 90 days, extendable once for a similar period, with a total stay not exceeding 180 days in one year.





Through this initiative, tourists can leverage multiple entries and exits, providing operational flexibility for business engagements, leisure travel, and seamless connectivity, DET added. -- PTI

Dubai has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa to boost travel between India and the Gulf nation, according to the Dubai department of economy and tourism.