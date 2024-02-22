RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CSK vs RCB in IPL opener in Chennai on March 22
February 22, 2024  17:52
image
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2024 IPL season-opener in Chennai on March 22, the BCCI announced Thursday while unveiling the schedule for only the first 17 days of the popular T20 league. 

The roster for the remaining matches will be announced once the dates for the upcoming general elections are announced early next month. 

The first 17 days of the tournament will see 21 matches taking place. 

Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali. 

As per the format, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five. 

In the group stage, each team plays 14 games facing the other four sides in their group two times each (home and away basis, four teams in the other group once, and the remaining team two times. 

The general elections are expected to be held in April-May.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranchi's turning track won't hamper balanced Indian team
Ranchi's turning track won't hamper balanced Indian team

India's top-order batter KL Rahul, who is undergoing rehab after struggling with quadriceps pain, too was ruled out of the fourth Test and seems doubtful for Dharamsala.

Committed to restructuring board: Raveendran tells Byju's shareholders
Committed to restructuring board: Raveendran tells Byju's shareholders

Ahead of Friday's extraordinary general meeting (EGM), Byju Raveendran, chief executive officer (CEO) of Byju's, told shareholders that he is committed to restructuring the board of the embattled educational technology (edtech) firm. He...

Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape
Ex Barca footballer Alves sentenced to jail for rape

Alves had maintained the sex was consensual. The prosecutor was seeking a nine-year prison term.

ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran

The Enforcement Directorate has upgraded its Look out Circular (LC) issued against Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran in connection with a FEMA probe, seeking to stop him for going abroad. The earlier such alert meant that...

Injured Shami ruled out of IPL, to undergo ankle surgery
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL, to undergo ankle surgery

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances