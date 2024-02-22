RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Court denies permission to Hemant Soren to participate in budget session
February 22, 2024  16:20
A special court in Ranchi on Thursday denied permission to former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the state Budget session beginning Friday.

 Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case, had filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court seeking permission to participate in the budget session. 

 Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended. The court had earlier allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the assembly on February 5.
